Guwahati: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifle succeeded in recovering 55 gms Heroin No IV worth Rs 27.5 lakh from New Champhai–Zotlang road in Champhai district of Mizoram.

The operation was carried out by a team of 8 Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific information.

The Assam Rifles troops seized the illegal consignment along with a Kenbo bike.

Two individuals were also apprehended during the operation.

They were handed over to Champhai Police for further legal proceedings.

An Assam Rifles statement read, “Ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.”

It added, “Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.”