Guwahati: A junior engineer working at the Directorate of Municipal Administration was arrested by the sleuths of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption department on Wednesday for bribery.

The arrested engineer has been identified as Debashis Das.

Police sources informed that he was arrested based on a complaint.

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25000 from the complainant at his office located in Dispur.

He had allegedly demanded a bribe from a contractor for releasing funds for a construction activity completed in 2020.

However, the contractor unwilling to pay the money approached the anti-corruption officials and hence, the engineer was arrested based on a trap laid.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested engineer.