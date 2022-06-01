Guwahati: A junior engineer working at the Directorate of Municipal Administration was arrested by the sleuths of the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption department on Wednesday for bribery.
The arrested engineer has been identified as Debashis Das.
Police sources informed that he was arrested based on a complaint.
He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25000 from the complainant at his office located in Dispur.
He had allegedly demanded a bribe from a contractor for releasing funds for a construction activity completed in 2020.
However, the contractor unwilling to pay the money approached the anti-corruption officials and hence, the engineer was arrested based on a trap laid.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested engineer.