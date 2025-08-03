Guwahati: Assam Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala visited the Dighaltarang Tea Estate on Saturday, following an alarming incident in which miscreants fired at a vehicle on the estate.

The tea estate, located under the jurisdiction of Baghjan Police Station in Doomdooma, experienced a security breach on the night of July 29.

The miscreants stole a large quantity of tea leaves and fired at the night watchman’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

While no one was injured, the incident raised serious concerns about the safety of tea garden workers and staff.

Responding to the incident, Minister Rupesh Gowala, the region’s representative, visited the estate on Saturday to assess the situation.

He shared an update on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Recently, in my home constituency, at Dighaltarang Tea Estate under Baghjan PS in Doomdooma, miscreants stole tea leaves and opened fire at the night watchman’s vehicle on the night of the 29th. I visited the garden today to assess the situation and have directed the police to nab the culprits immediately and ensure strict punishment.”

He added, “Assam Police is always committed to maintaining law and order.”

In response to the minister’s directives, the district administration acted swiftly. Authorities deployed a heavy police presence around the tea garden, increased patrolling, and set up new checkpoints at key entry and exit points.

Assam Police is also reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations to track down the culprits.

During his visit, Minister Gowala met with garden workers, security staff, and local residents. He assured them of the state government’s support and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the region.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip and Dumduma Co-District Superintendent of Police Diganta Dutta accompanied the minister during the visit.

Both officers are overseeing the investigation to ensure the swift apprehension of those responsible.