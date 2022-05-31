Guwahati: A bus driver of a private school in Guwahati was arrested by the Chandmari Police from the Krishna Nagar area after locals accused him of being a drug peddler.

As per reports, the accused person has been identified as Nitumoni Kalita, a driver working for a private school in the Chandmari area.

He was apprehended by locals of the area based on allegations of him being involved in drug peddling.

On being apprehended, he told the crowd that he only consumes certain drugs but was not a peddler.

However, locals called the police and handed him over.

The police found three vials of suspected heroin from the accused along with a syringe.

He was booked by the NDPS Act and further investigations of him being involved in the illegal drug trade have been initiated.