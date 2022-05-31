The Assam government will spend around Rs 1000 crore for development of sports infrastructure in the state.

This was informed by Assam sports minister Bimal Borah on Tuesday.

Assam sports minister Bimal Borah said: “The state government is taking several measures to ensure development of sports infrastructure in the state.”

The Assam minister further informed that at least ten sports complexes would be constructed at district level.

Construction of each of the sports complexes will cost around Rs 50 crore, Assam sports minister Bimal Borah added.

Also read: Assam: Rs 50 cr package announced for flood-ravaged Dima Hasao, 590 affected families to get Rs 2 lakh each

“Moreover, we have decided to construct multipurpose stadiums in at least 40 of the assembly constituencies in Assam,” said Bimal Borah.

He added: “Construction cost of each such stadiums will be around Rs 12 crore.”

“Construction of these stadiums are underway and is likely to get completed within two years,” Assam sports minister Bimal Borah further stated.