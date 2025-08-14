Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in NHPC Limited in 2025.

NHPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Engineer and Medical Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering / Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Civil Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade

or

AMIE (enrollment up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Experience : 2 years post qualification experience in relevant field

Name of post : Field Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology / B.Sc. (Engineering) Degree in Electrical Discipline from recognized Indian University / Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade

or

AMIE (enrolment up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Electrical Discipline includes Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics /Power Systems & High Voltage/

Power Engineering.

Experience : 2 years post qualification experience in relevant field

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS Degree with valid registration. No percentage is fixed. Pass candidates are eligible.

Experience: Two years’ post Internship experience excluding period spent on Courses / PG etc.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online in NHPC’s website www.nhpcindia.com

Candidates can visit the online registration website from 10.00 hours of 18th August, 2025 to 17.00 hours of 08th September, 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants belonging to UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a nonrefundable fee of Rs. 500/- plus applicable Taxes (i.e., Rs.590/-). Bank Charges/Processing charges including GST (if any) shall be extra and to be borne by the candidate. The SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/Women category candidates need not pay the registration fee. Fee once paid will not be refundable under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here