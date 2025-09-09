Guwahati: It was a foregone conclusion and the numbers didn’t lie. NDA candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday won the much-awaited Vice-Presidential elections.

Radhakrishnan will be the 15th Vice-President of India. He won the V-P polls bagging 452 votes while Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy got 300 votes, according to Returning Officer P C Mody who added, “I declare CP Radhakrishnan elected to post of Vice President; result to be communicated to EC.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The total number of vote caste were 767, out of which 752 were valid and 15 were invalid said Mody.

Opposition INDIA alliance nominee B Sudarshan Reddy was no match to Radhakrishnan who romped home by a comfortable margin.

The V-P polls were necessiated by the sudden and shocking resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dhankhar stepped down citing health reasons though the conjecture directed at his estranged ties with the Narendra Modi-dispensation.

Radhakrishnan’s nomination was a prudent strategy on the part of BJP to gain ground in Tamil Nadu where the saffron party would fight the assembly elections in alliance with AIADMK.

The Tamil plank played by the astute Modi-Amit Shah jodi did take the ruling DMK by surprise.

Yet MK Stalin’s party decided to stay loyal to the opposition conglomerate.

Radhakrishnan has five decades of public service – serving as a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore, the Tamil Nadu BJP president, and the Governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

His election is also significant as he will be the first OBC leader from South India to hold the office of Vice-President.

Also Read: Vice-Presidential polls: With unfavourable numbers, B Sudershan Reddy set for Guwahati today

The NDA on Monday held a meeting in the national capital ahead of the Veep polls.

And the victory mood was writ large.

Praising Radhakrishnan, PM Modi posted on X, “”Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights.”

Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and… pic.twitter.com/VFrGdWXqxq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2025

Reddy, a former judge of the Supreme Court who also had a stint with the Gauhati High Court, travelled extensively across the country to garner support, yet the numbers in the Parliament ‘let him down.’