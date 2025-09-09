Dimapur: In a shocking revelation, Yanathung Kithan, scientist ‘B’ and nodal officer, Nagaland Pollution Control Board (NPCB), said Dimapur has been categorised as a non-attainment town by the Central Pollution Control Board, with its pollution level rising by 35% between 2020 and 2024.

Delivering the keynote address at a talk show hosted by the NPCB at Dimapur town hall on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, Kithan highlighted the urgent need to tackle air pollution, describing it as fundamental, invisible, yet essential to life.

Citing the World Health Organisation, he said 99% of the world’s population breathes unsafe air, while the Air Quality Life Index Report 2023 estimated that air pollution reduces the life expectancy of an average Indian by 3.5 years.

Policymakers, administrators, civil society representatives, youth and the media gathered at the programme to discuss local air-quality trends, enforcement challenges and collaborative solutions under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Panelist and member secretary, NPCB, and state nodal officer, NCAP, Hukato K Chishi presented data highlighting a worsening trend in particulate pollution.

He pointed out that Dimapur’s annual average particulate matter 2.5 readings have consistently remained above national standards, cautioning that unless urgent measures are taken, public health and the quality of life would continue to deteriorate.

During the discussion, Dimapur DC and panel member Tinojongshi Chang highlighted how the NCAP funds have been used for road repairs, dust suppression and awareness drives in Dimapur.

He stressed that enforcement alone was not enough, calling for stronger community ownership in order to achieve long-term results.

During the programme, students and members of the public voiced their concerns over air pollution in Dimapur and shared written suggestions through a “genius box” placed at the venue.