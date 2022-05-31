The Assam government has announced a relief package of Rs 50 crore for the flood-ravaged district of Dima Hasao in the state.

The flood relief package has been announced by the Assam government to provide relief to people of Dima Hasao, who were affected by flood and landslides in the district.

The relief package will also include funds for restore works of numerous infrastructure in Dima Hasao district of Assam that were damaged by the floods and landslides.

Rs 30 crore will be provided for immediate reconstruction of critical roads, an official statement of the Assam government informed.

Moreover, Rs 2 lakh each to 590 families will be given away for reconstruction of their houses that were damaged houses in the floods and landslides.

Notably, Dima Hasao district in Assam was one of the worst affected districts of the state due to floods and landslides.

Road and railway link to and from Dima Hasao in Assam were completely snapped following the floods and landslides.