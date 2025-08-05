The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 supplementary examination results soon.

The exam was held on July 22, 2025, in a single-day format for all subjects.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This follows the release of Class 12 supplementary results on August 1. Students who appeared for the Class 10 compartment exams are now awaiting their scorecards.

Expected Result Date

Based on past trends, CBSE declared the Class 10 supplementary results on August 5 in 2024 and August 7 in 2023. Following this pattern, the 2025 result is likely to be announced in the first week of August, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Where to Check the Result

Once declared, the results will be available on the following official websites:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Steps to Download CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025

1.Visit the official result website: cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on “Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025”

3. Enter your: Roll number, School number, Admit card ID, Security pin

4. Click on Submit

5. View and download your result for future reference

Alternative Method: DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets via DigiLocker or its mobile app:

Log in using your registered mobile number and security PIN

Go to “Central Board of Secondary Education”

Select “CBSE 10th Marksheet 2025”

Enter your roll number and year of passing to view the result

Not Happy with Your Result?

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for verification or re-evaluation through the CBSE website. The board will release further details and deadlines shortly after the result announcement.

If You Didn’t Pass the Exam

Students who do not pass the supplementary exam will have the chance to reappear in the next year’s board exam, offering another opportunity to improve their performance.

Previous Years’ Pass Percentage

CBSE has consistently recorded a strong pass percentage in Class 10 results:

2024: 93.60%

2023: 93.12%

2022: 94.40%

Final Advice

Students are advised to stay calm and regularly check the official CBSE websites for updates. Keep your login credentials ready to avoid delays once the result is live.