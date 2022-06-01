The Assam transport department has issued a stern warning to the cab drivers operating in Guwahati city.

The Assam transport department has asked cab drivers in Guwahati, who operate via apps like Ola and Uber to ‘behave’ with customers or else their driving licence may get cancelled.

This warning by the Assam transport department to the cab drivers came in the wake of an uber driver assaulting one of his passengers.

Notably, there have been several complaints of ‘awful’ service by app-based taxi services in Guwahati, most of which are related to payment issues.

“Any inappropriate attitude towards customers will not be tolerated from now onwards. Cab drivers will not demand extra money from customers,” Assam transport officer Himangshu Kumar Das said.

He added: “Disobeying of rules by any cab driver will lead to the cancellation of their license.”

Recently, a cab driver, affiliated to Uber, had assaulted one of his customers with a rod following dispute over payment mode.

Later, the cab driver – Prakash was arrested by the Guwahati police.