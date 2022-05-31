The Amguri solar park in Sivasagar district of Assam has been commissioned by the state government on Tuesday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa sarma, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Amguri solar plant in Sivasagar district.

The 70 megawatt Amguri solar park is spread over 340 acres in Sivasagar district of Assam.

“This is in line with meeting our renewable energy obligations under sustainable development goals,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Built at a cost of around Rs 300 crore, the Amguri solar park is the biggest solar power project in Assam.

The project is being executed by m/s Jackson Power Private Limited as solar power developer (SPD), along with the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) acting as solar power park developer (SPPD).

Presently, only 50 megawatt capacity of the project has been commissioned due to a land dispute over a section of the 340-acre plot of land.

Another 20 megawatt will be commissioned in the couple of months.