Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora has stated that the party is open for alliances with any party at local levels to fight the BJP.

However, Ripun Bora has clarified that the TMC in Assam will not enter into an alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora has termed AIUDF as the B-team of the BJP.

“…there will be no alliance with the AIUDF under any circumstance. It is BJP’s B-team,” Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora told news agency PTI.

Bora added: ““TMC wants to join hands with parties fighting BJP aggressively.”

Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora further said that Bora said that the Trinamool Congress “will not have an alliance with any party that has a soft spot for the BJP”.

Ripun Bora also slammed chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma over the political crisis in Maharashtra being played out of Guwahati hotel.

“Our chief minister is emerging as an expert in horse trading, encounters and spreading hatred. It does not augur well for our state,” Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora said.