The results for the by-elections in four assembly constituencies in Tripura were declared on Sunday (June 26).

In the by-elections held for the four assembly seats in Tripura, the BJP won in three seats and the Congress in one.

The BJP won the by-elections to three assembly constituencies: Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma.

On the other hand, the Congress registered win in Agartala constituency.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has won the by-elections from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency.

Tripura CM Manik Saha won the by-elections by securing a total of 17,181 votes.

It was the first ever direct elections that the Tripura chief minister had contested.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, a BJP candidate, defeated his nearest rival Ashish Saha of the Congress party to win from the Town Bardowali assembly seat.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha in his maiden electoral victory, defeated his rival candidate Asish Kumar Saha with a big margin of around six thousand votes.

Asish Kumar Saha managed to secure 11,077 votes and was placed in second position.

On the other hand, CPI-M and TMC did not even cross the halfway mark of the total votes secured by the BJP and Congress candidates.

The Congress party in Tripura has won the prestigious Agartala assembly constituency in the by-elections held in the state.

Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has won the by-elections for the Agartala assembly seat.

Tripura Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman secured a total of 17,241.

Barman defeated his closest rival – Tripura BJP’s Ashok Sinha by a margin of over 3000 votes.

Sudip Roy Barman, a former minister in the Biplab Deb-led BJP government in Tripura, had quit the saffron party and re-joined the Congress.

After quitting the BJP, Sudip Roy Barman had also resigned as an MLA from the Tripura assembly, thus necessitating by-elections.

In Jubarajnagar, the CPI-M tried to put up a fight, but the BJP in final two rounds took a big lead of over four thousand votes making way for saffron party’s Malina Debnath to the state assembly.

Debbath secured a total of 18,769 votes while CPI-M’s share was 14,197 votes.

In Surma, TIPRA candidate Baburam Satnami made a massive gain by securing the second position after BJP’s Swapna Das Paul.

Das secured a whopping 15,429 votes and TIPRA’s Baburam Satnami did get 11,052 votes.

CPI-M candidate Anjan Das got 7,849 votes.

However, TMC simply failed to make a dent in these elections as vote share of the TMC candidates in all the constituencies remained between 800 to 1,200 votes.

The by-polls to four assembly constituencies in Tripura were held on June 23.