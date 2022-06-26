The Congress party in Tripura has won the prestigious Agartala assembly constituency in the by-elections held in the state.

Senior Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has won the by-elections for the Agartala assembly seat.

Tripura Congress’s Sudip Roy Barman secured a total of 17,241.

Barman defeated his closest rival – Tripura BJP’s Ashok Sinha by a margin of over 3000 votes.

Sudip Roy Barman, a former minister in the Biplab Deb-led BJP government in Tripura, had quit the saffron party and re-joined the Congress.

After quitting the BJP, Sudip Roy Barman had also resigned as an MLA from the Tripura assembly, thus necessitating by-elections.

Meanwhile, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has won the by-elections from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency.

Tripura CM Manik Saha won the by-elections by securing a total of 17,181 votes.

It was the first ever direct elections that the Tripura chief minister had contested.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, a BJP candidate, defeated his nearest rival Ashish Saha of the Congress party to win from the Town Bardowali assembly seat.

The by-polls to four assembly constituencies in Tripura were held on June 23.

The assembly constituencies in Tripura that went to by-elections were: Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar.