Guwahati: All is not well in Nepal.

Amid unrest that erupted on Monday following the government’s decision to ban social media, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday resigned.

Oli had earlier spoken to the Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, urging him to take charge of the worsening situation.

General Sigdel responded that the Army could only stabilise the country if Oli relinquished power. Army sources also said the military is prepared to step in once Oli steps down.

Despite a series of resignations and the government lifting the ban, the Himalayan country continues to batter massive uproar on Thursday.

The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister’s residence at Balwatar.

India Today, had earlier reported that “Oli was exploring the option of travelling to Dubai under the pretext of medical treatment. A private carrier, Himalaya Airlines, has reportedly been asked to remain on standby. Oli has already delegated acting responsibilities to his deputy Prime Minister as ministers continued to abandon the Cabinet.”

In response to the escalating unrest, Oli had called an emergency all-party meeting to address the crisis.

“We are in dialogue with all relevant parties to find a meaningful resolution. I urge everyone to stay calm in this difficult time,” PM Oli had said, announcing the meeting scheduled for 6 pm.

According to reports, protesters stormed and vandalized multiple properties of high-ranking officials.

They torched the home of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, hurled stones at the residences of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel, and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The crowd also allegedly attempted to storm the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were stopped by security forces.

Demonstrators further pelted stones at the house of CPN-MC chair and opposition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The protests reportedly spread beyond Kathmandu, with demonstrators targeting provincial ministers, chief ministers, and party offices across multiple districts, despite a heightened security presence.

In a symbolic move, youth protesters pulled down the hammer-and-sickle emblem from the Communist Party headquarters, signaling their intent to challenge Nepal’s ruling regime.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police in central Kathmandu.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse stone-pelting protesters. Authorities imposed curfews in several districts to contain the situation.

In Kathmandu and Lalitpur, restrictions are in place in areas including Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and central Kathmandu.

Kavrepalanchok, officials imposed a curfew at 12:15 pm and closed major highways.

In Koshi Province (Biratnagar, Morang), curfew hours run from 11 am to 10 pm.

Birgunj (Parsa) remains under curfew from 11 am to 6 pm.

In Makwanpur, protesters blocked the East-West Highway with burning tires, disrupting traffic flow.

As per reports, over 200 people sustained injuries, while at least 19 protesters lost their lives since the agitation began, initially triggered by a now-lifted government ban on social media.

As public anger mounts, the political fallout has begun.

Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned on Tuesday, criticizing the government’s “authoritarian response” to peaceful protests.

Affiliated with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, Adhikari said he could no longer support a government that used violence against its own people.

Earlier, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stepped down, taking moral responsibility for the state’s handling of the situation.