Imphal: A joint operation by the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles on Tuesday led to the arrest of two militants from separate proscribed outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion using a bullet bike, officials reported.

In the first phase of the operation, Adhikarimayum Satish Kumar (20), an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei), was arrested near the ASIAN Hospital on Imphal Airport Road on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities seized a bullet bike (registration no. MN01Y 7925), a mobile phone with four SIM cards, one Aadhaar card, and one PAN card from his possession. Satish Kumar is a resident of Thangmeiband Polem Leika.

During the second phase, the team arrested Sagolsem Amarjit Singh (47), also known as Surendra or Sagar, a member of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from his residence in Liwa Road, Naorem Leikai, Imphal West.

He allegedly engaged in extortion by issuing monetary demands and threats to schools and the general public in the valley area to raise funds for his group. Police recovered two mobile handsets and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!