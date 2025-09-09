Mizoram Jobs NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I in the project entitled “AI-Enhanced Electrochemistry-Based Biosensor for Real-Time Detection of Thyroid-Stimulating

Hormone (TSH) with User-Friendly Interface for Hormonal Trend Analysis” in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in the Department of Electronics and Communication

Engineering (ECE)/other relevant stream from a recognized university/institute.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)/other relevant stream from a recognized university/ institute, with a GATE score.

Job Roles :

The selected Junior Research Fellow/ Project Associate-I must actively participate in all project related tasks as directed by the Principal Investigator (PI), including experimental work, data analysis, and documentation. In addition to fulfilling research responsibilities, the candidate must also take initiative in drafting preliminary versions of reports, program codes, scientific manuscripts, and patent documents associated with the project.

Fellowship :

(i) Rs. 37,000/- + HRA for scholars who are selected through:

(a) National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC NET including Lectureship (Assistant Professorship), or also GATE, or

(b) A national level selection process conducted altogether by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

(ii) Rs. 30,000/- + HRA for scholars who do not fall under (i) above.

Desirable : Knowledge or also research experience in biosensors, especially electrochemical.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and also supporting documents via email to [email protected] on or before 18th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here