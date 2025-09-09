Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Worker in a DST-sponsored project at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Economics/Sociology

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Skills:

1. Knowledge of local customs and traditions

2. Experience in fieldwork and Research

3. Good Communication skills in English, Assamese, Hindi required for fieldwork and the ability to work in a team

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in an online interview, which is on 18th September 2025 at 10 AM.

Applicants may send a scanned copy of the CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc. along with original marksheets on or before 13th September 2025 at the latest by 5 PM to the [email protected] email

Shortlisted candidates will get information via email on 17th September 2025.

Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates won’t get any call letter separately

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here