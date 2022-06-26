AGARTALA: Political crisis seems to have engulfed IPFT, the junior partner in the BJP-IPFT government as a big group of youth leaders have launched an open rebellion against its supremo NC Debbarma.

The youth leaders like Vice President Jibanjoy Reang and Central Executive Committee member Mintu Debbarma have accused NC Debbarma of playing the role of second fiddle to the BJP.

The youth leaders have also announced that they would formally join TIPRA on July 2 next.

Also Read: Assam: Embankment stretch cut apart by agitated flood-hit villagers in Darrang

Sources said the entire group is very close to former Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia who lost his cabinet berth as well as the post of party president owing to a political coup led by NC Debbarma.

Jamatia succeeded Debbarma as the party president through a proper election but within months he was ousted from the post by NC to retain the top post himself. Meanwhile, NC Debbarma declined to comment on the issue.

Also Read: Assam: PCCF calls for examination of microchips on captive elephants in the region

He said, “The IPFT is now planning to resume its movement for separate statehood again and on August 23 next they will hold a Delhi Abhiyan movement. August 23 is special in the sense this day is observed as the Tipraland Statehood Demand Day”.

Former Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, however, said he would be in the position to speak anything after consultation with the rebel leaders.