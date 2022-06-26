Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has won the by-elections from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency.

Tripura CM Manik Saha won the by-elections by securing a total of 17,181 votes.

It was the first ever direct elections that the Tripura chief minister had contested.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, a BJP candidate, defeated his nearest rival Ashish Saha of the Congress party to win from the Town Bardowali assembly seat.

The by-polls to four assembly constituencies in Tripura were held on June 23.

The assembly constituencies in Tripura that went to by-elections were: Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar.