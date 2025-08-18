Applications are invited for recruitment of 29 vacant positions or career in BSF in 2025.

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Specialist Doctors and GDMOs (General Duty Medical Officers) in BSF Composite Hospital/BSF hospital on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Specialist Doctors

No. of posts : 12

Qualification :

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the first or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than that licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II or the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

(ii) Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned Speciality as mentioned in Section-A or Section-B of Schedule-VI or equivalent

(iii) 1½ years experience for Post Graduate Degree holder & 2½2 Years for Diploma holder in the concerned specialty after obtaining the Post Graduate Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

Name of post : General Duty Medical Officer (GDMOs)

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the first or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than that licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II or the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

(ii) Completion of compulsory rotating internship also.

Age- Not more than 67 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether for the above posts from 01 Sept 2025 to 03 Sept 2025 at respective place of Interview (Please see detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

How to apply :

Suitable and willing candidates may walk in for Interview to any of the place of Interview of their choice on 01 Sept 2025 to 03 Sept 2025 along with original & photocopies of all relevant documents (like Graduate & Post Graduate Degree, age proof and experience certificate etc.) and application in plain paper superscripting the name of the post applied for and five passport size recent photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here