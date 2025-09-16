Applications are invited for recruitment of 368 vacant positions or career under Railway Recruitment Board in 2025.

Railway Recruitment Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Section Controller in 2025.

Name of post : Section Controller

No. of posts : 368

Qualification : Graduate Post with Minimum Educational Qualification of a University Degree or its

equivalent

Pay : Pay Level-6 (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : 20 to 33 Years as on 01.01.2026

Selection Procedure :

The recruitment process shall involve

a. Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT),

b. CBAT and

c. Document Verification

d. Medical Examination.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

Closing of online Submission of Applications : 14.10.2025 (23:59 hrs)

Application Fees :

For all candidates : Rs. 500/-. Out of this fee of Rs. 500, an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded

Duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.

For Female /Transgender/Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC)/PwBD : Rs. 250/-. This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.

Last date for fees payment after closing date (23:59 hrs.) is 16.10.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here