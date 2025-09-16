Guwahati: Robert Redford, Hollywood’s golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at 89.

Redford passed away “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement. No cause of death was provided.

Redford was one of the biggest stars of the ’70s with films like The Candidate, All the President’s Men and The Way We Were.

He owned the decade with the best director Oscar for 1980’s Ordinary People, which also won best picture in 1980.

Redford’s wavy blond hair and boyish grin made him the most desired of leading men, but he worked hard to transcend his looks — whether through his political advocacy, his willingness to take on unglamorous roles or his dedication to providing a platform for low-budget movies.

Redford’s roles ranged from journalist Bob Woodward to a mountain man in Jeremiah Johnson to a double agent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His co-stars included Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise.

But his most famous screen partner was his old friend Paul Newman – their films were a variation of their warm relationship.

Redford essayed the outlaw opposite Newman in 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a box-office smash after which Redford’s Sundance Institute and festival got its name.

Redford also joined hands with Newman on 1973’s best-picture Oscar winner, The Sting, which earned Redford a best-actor nomination as a young con artist in 1930s Chicago.

