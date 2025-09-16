Guwahati: During the course of campaigning for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, momentum was witnessed on Tuesday as Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma shared the podium at a rally in 3 No. Srirampur Constituency.

The event was meant to seek support for BPF candidate Muklesur Rahman.

Mohilary, while speaking, defended his party’s record in office, citing peace initiatives, development works, and efforts toward stability in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

He slammed the ruling coalition of failing to deliver on promises and urged voters to back the BPF for “inclusive growth” and protection of community rights.

Pradyot, who was the rally’s star campaigner, underscored the need for stronger coordination among regional forces.

He argued that local parties must work together to safeguard indigenous identity and push back against outside political dominance.