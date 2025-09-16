Dibrugarh: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Dibrugarh Airport, will celebrate Yatri Seva Diwas on 17th September 2025, as part of its ongoing commitment to passenger satisfaction and community engagement.

The event is aimed at welcoming passengers and creating an interactive and memorable experience that reflects AAI’s service-oriented approach.

The celebrations will begin with a warm welcoming ceremony, where passengers will be greeted with tika and offered the opportunity to click photographs at specially designed standees and selfie booths inside the terminal.

As part of its focus on environmental responsibility, the airport will organize a plantation drive to promote a greener future.

Complimentary health check-up kiosks will be set up, allowing passengers and airport staff to avail themselves of free medical services.

To showcase the rich cultural heritage of Assam, traditional dance performances will be staged, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the day.

The MIHY team will document the passenger flow and airport activities through creative video reels to engage travelers and highlight the airport experience. Interactive activities such as quiz and painting competitions will also be organized for child passengers, ensuring that families traveling through the airport have a fun and engaging experience.

As a mark of appreciation, chocolates and special gifts will be distributed to participating children and cultural performers.

Commenting on the occasion, the Airport Director of Dibrugarh Airport said, “Yatri Seva Diwas is more than just a celebration—it is an opportunity for us to connect with passengers, enhance their travel experience, and reaffirm AAI’s focus on service with care.”

The celebrations are expected to create a lively and festive atmosphere at Dibrugarh Airport, making travel a delightful experience for passengers on this special day.