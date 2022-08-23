Guwahati: Reliance Jio is likely to launch its first 5G smartphone soon. According to reports, Jio may launch its 5G smartphone in the last week of August at the company’s AGM (annual general meeting).

The telecom giant launched its first smartphone, dubbed the JioPhone Next last year.

Besides the Jio 5G Phone, the mobile service provider is expected to launch its much-awaited 5G services in select cities.

According to reports, Jio will make the affordable 5G phone together with Google.

Again, just like the JioPhone Next, the Jio 5G Phone is said to run on PragatiOS.

Reports suggest, the Jio 5G Phone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality.

The panel is said to support the industry-standard 60Hz refresh rate.

According to a report from Android Central, the upcoming Jio 5G Phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor with support for 4GB of RAM and 32GB of extendable storage.

It is said to run on PragatiOS and come bundled with some Jio apps as well as Google Play Services

It is anticipated that the next Jio 5G Phone will have the same characteristics similar to the previous model.

In addition, the Jio 5G Phone is likely to include features like — always-on Google Assistant, read-aloud text, an instant translation via Google Lens, and Google Translate, among other features.

The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for at least 18W fast charging.

The Jio 5G Phone is said to support USB Type-C charging port.

The Jio 5G Phone is said to offer a dual camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The price of the Jio 5G Phone in India is expected to be under Rs 10,000.