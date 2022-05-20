Guwahati: Mobile network service provider Reliance Jio has announced complimentary services offer for the customers in flood-affected areas of Assam and Northeast.

The new offer is a part of a relief measure for the region. The telecom giant of India will let the user operate four days of unlimited calls, for helping the user to connect to their family and friends.

According to Jio, the eligible customers living in the Assam and Northeast region will be liable to avail of free calls to any network and data service for the next four days, starting from Friday (May 20).

The new plan includes 100 SMS per day for the next four days and up to 1.5GB of data per day.

Reliance Jio has started to roll out the message to its customer based in Assam, which writes, “During last few days your service experience was impacted due to extreme weather conditions. As a goodwill gesture, we have applied a COMPLIMENTARY 4-DAY UNLIMITED PLAN on your number.”

They further added, “There is ongoing rain in many areas and the situation may deteriorate further. The IMD has given a RED ALERT for the State.

“In some of the areas, the network is cut off and customers are not contactable, whereas in other areas customers are unable to do recharges due to travel constraints. This plan is a timely humanitarian gesture to the affected customers of Jio,” it said.