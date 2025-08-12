Agartala: A three-member delegation, led by Seong Ho Lee, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, paid a courtesy visit to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the state secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the cordial relations between India and South Korea. He emphasized that establishing trade links between Tripura and South Korea would further strengthen these ties. He also presented an overview of Tripura’s economic and social development, improvements in connectivity, and progress in sectors such as industry and sports.

The Tripura government briefed the Korean Ambassador on the state’s rich heritage and culture, industrial potential, tourism prospects, and transportation infrastructure. Both sides discussed various matters of mutual interest related to South Korea and Tripura.

Secretary of the Public Works Department, Kiran Gitte, also attended the meeting and actively participated in the discussions.

Notably, Tripura is already collaborating with Germany and Japan on several projects. The JICA and Indo-German initiatives primarily utilize the state’s forest resources. In the agriculture sector, Tripura is implementing collaborative projects with Israel and the Netherlands.

Official sources stated that the government is keen to adopt technology transfers across sectors to improve output and promote sustainable development in rural areas.

“Tripura’s government is focused on developing the rural economy through technology-driven initiatives. Collaborating with technologically advanced countries will help the state progress at a rapid pace,” an official said.