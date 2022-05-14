AGARTALA: BJP state President Manik Saha has been named as the new Chief Minister of Tripura.

Saha was elected as the Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura in just concluded biennial elections for Rajya Sabha. Earlier, Saha took over the charge of the party after Biplab Deb hung up his boots as the party president.

Speaking to the media persons Saha said, my name was proposed by Biplab Kumar and all the legislatures of the party extended support towards the proposal.

“I see myself as a Karyakarta of the party and shall continue to work wholeheartedly for the party in the new role”, said Saha.

Earlier, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post and attributed the decision to the party’s resolve.

A legislature party meeting was convened at the CM’s residence where Saha’s name got unanimous support.

However, a section of party leaders and MLAs were found to be angered at the decision. Minister Ram Prasad Paul was seen shouting at the other leaders for supporting the name of Saha.

Paul engaged in a hot altercation with other MLAs like Pranajit Singha Roy and Bhagaban Das.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new CM will take place at Raj Bhavan at 7:30 pm.