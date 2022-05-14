Guwahati: The banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) threatened the Welfare of Tea Tribes Minister of Labour & Employment Sanjoy Kishan demanding an apology for comments he made on the outfit its chief, Paresh Baruah.

Sanjoy Kishan reacting to the recent killings in the ULFA-I camps had termed Paresh Baruah as a ‘liar’. The reference to this was the death of a cadre named Biju Gogoi who the outfit had said to have died by suicide.

Kishan accused the ULFA-I and its chief of lying regarding Gogoi’s death.

However, following the statement, the ULFA-I in a statement had sought an apology from the minister within 48 hours or else they (ULFA-I) would ban him in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

The outfit warned that any person who would support the minister or attend his programs will have to face dire consequences for which the “ULFA-I would not be responsible”.

It may be mentioned that recently, two cadres of the outfit were executed following a death sentence passed by a court of the outfit. The two were executed on charges of them being spies sent to the camps by the Assam Police and Army.

The charges were denied by the police and just when the investigation was going on, another cadre who was arrested in Upper Assam claimed that Gogoi was found dead in the camp.

It was claimed that Gogoi too was sentenced to death but the ULFA-I denied the claim and said that the said person committed suicide in the camp.

The outfit said that it was even ready to provide any needed evidence to the family of the deceased.

However, Sanjoy Kishan had claimed that statement by the ULFA-I was a lie.