Agartala: In a major political development, Tripura’s Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned on Saturday.

This has been confirmed by sources inside the BJP who informed that the CM had tendered his resignation to the Governor.

Following the resignation, a meeting will be held at Agartala by the legislative party of the BJP and there are chances that a new CM might be named during the meeting.

Although Biplab Deb did not reveal why he resigned but the development came right after his return from Delhi.

Party leaders and cabinet ministers claimed that they were surprised by the move as they had no idea what or how the decision came.

Some sources said that the decision was made in Delhi and was taken only after a discussion by the top leaders of the BJP at the centre.