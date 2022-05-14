Udalguri: The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) has expressed concern over the uncertainty of livelihood of the more than 2000 odd tea garden workers of Daloo tea estate in the Cachar district.

The Assam government on Thursday started clearing tea bushes at Daloo tea estate to make way for a greenfield airport.

There is an apprehension among tea garden workers that the move will lead to job loss and bring uncertainty over the future of their families and children.

ACMS Mangaldoi branch General Secretary, Santiuse Kujur on Friday made a fervent appeal to the state government to ensure employment and other rights of the tea estate’s workers before going ahead with the project.

Kujur raising concerns over the apathy towards the livelihood of the tea garden workers of Daloo Tea Estate asserted that without assurance of alternative livelihood opportunities the implementation of the project is not feasible.

“We are not against the proposed project but concerned over the loss of livelihood of the tea garden,” Kujur told Northeast Now.

“If no alternative livelihood is facilitated the move of the government is not acceptable,” he added.

He also expressed concerns over the future of the children of the tea garden workers.

“What will be the future course of action regarding their rehabilitation and employment,” he questioned.

The Assam government has estimated to pay a sum of Rs 50 crore to build the airport using 2500 bigha land of the tea garden.

The owner and stakeholders have reportedly agreed to go ahead with the deal but workers are unhappy with the decision.

Over 2,000 workers of the tea estate are protesting against it and they once said, the government has to kill them before destroying tea plants.