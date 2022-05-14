Colombo: As the New Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe seeks to form a new government, the nationwide curfew was lifted for 12 hours today.

Sri Lanka has faced a series of protests which saw an ugly turn this week as the protests turned violent as supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked an anti-government protest camp.

The supporters attacked a camp in Colombo.

It may be mentioned that at least 300 were said to have been injured in the clashes that took place earlier this week.

However, with the clashes, a curfew was imposed in the crisis-hit island nation.

The government lifted the curfew from 6:00 AM on Friday until 6:00 PM.

The round the clock curfew was imposed on May 9 and was relaxed for a few hours on May 12 and 13 so that people could arrange all the essential supplies.

On May 9 as the protest had continued, Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down as the PM leaving his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa to rule as president.

The protests were a result of the worst economic crisis in the country since its independence from Great Britain in 1948.

As the country was PMless, Ranil Wickremesinghe who is a five-time prime minister was appointed for another term late on Thursday.