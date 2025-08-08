Guwahati: The North Eastern Council (NEC) announced on Thursday that it released over Rs 11.31 crore in July 2025 to various central and regional agencies to support development projects across the Northeastern region, including Sikkim.

According to the NEC, these funds aim to advance multiple sectors such as agriculture, tourism, health infrastructure, human resource development, and cultural preservation.

Among the key allocations, the council disbursed Rs 2.09 crore to establish kiwi orchards and Rs 1.81 crore to promote commercial bamboo plantations in the region.

The NEC earmarked Rs 1.28 crore for setting up food processing units in Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya. It also released Rs 1.18 crore for a banana tissue culture facility and Rs 94 lakh to empower marginalized women in Sixth Schedule areas through life skills education.

Additionally, the council allocated Rs 80 lakh to promote agarwood plantations and Rs 83.75 lakh for research and documentation of Kokborok language and literature. Integrated arecanut and turmeric plantations received Rs 74.85 lakh, while Rs 49.90 lakh was assigned for developing avocado, persimmon, and blueberry orchards.

The NEC also supported the establishment of stabilized interlocking block-making enterprises with Rs 94.03 lakh and disbursed Rs 17.58 lakh under its merit scholarship scheme.