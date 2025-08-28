Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES in 2025.

RITES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Managers, Managers and Senior Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (ES&T)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Power Management/ Power Plant Engineering / Renewable Energy & Grid Interface Technologies or equivalent/ synonyms / similar qualification

Experience : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Manager / Civil (Transport Planner / Transport Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering / Full time B. Arch – Architecture (5 Years) / Full time B Planning (4 Years)

AND

Master’s degree in Transport Engineering/ Transport Planning or equivalent / synonymous / similar qualification

Experience : Minimum 5 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Manager / Mechanical (Ventilation Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering (M. Tech. in Aerodynamics or Thermal Engineering or Fluid Mechanics is preferred)

Experience : Minimum 8 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Manager / ES&T (E&M Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering (M.Tech in Industrial power and Automation or Control and Automation or Power system is preferred)

Experience : Minimum 8 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Civil (Bridge Engineer)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Full time bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

Experience : Minimum 8 years post qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 30.09.2025 (Till 23:59)

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here