Itanagar: A community consultation was convened in Parong village, of Arunachal’s Siang district, on Tuesday to discuss the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey and the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project (USMSP).

The meeting, chaired by Siang Deputy Commissioner Shri Tayi Taggu, drew strong participation from villagers, government officials, and NHPC Limited representatives.

Officials from NHPC and the state government addressed the queries raised by villagers, explaining the project’s feasibility, potential benefits, and long-term scope.

The consultation aimed to ensure transparency and foster greater awareness while incorporating local perspectives into the decision-making process.

DC Taggu commended the villagers for their active involvement, stressing that such forums are vital to building trust and advancing development inclusively.

“The cooperation and openness of the people are crucial to ensuring that projects like USMSP move forward in a participatory manner,” he said.

The meeting followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 12 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU outlines a Special Development Package for the Siang region, closely linked to the proposed USMSP.

Envisioned as a transformative initiative, the Upper Siang Multipurpose Storage Project is expected to drive clean energy generation, improve infrastructure, and create sustainable socio-economic opportunities across Siang and Upper Siang districts.