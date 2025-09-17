Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday on Wednesday, receiving a wave of greetings and tributes from global leaders, who praised his leadership and India’s growing influence on the international stage.

Donald Trump calls Modi a ‘friend’ and commends his role

U.S. President Donald Trump shared that he had a “wonderful” phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi ahead of his birthday. Posting on Truth Social, Trump called Modi his “friend” and commended his leadership, especially in global matters.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support in ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! – President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Responding on X, Prime Minister Modi thanked Trump for the gesture and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United States.

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares selfie, praises Modi’s leadership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also extended her wishes with a heartfelt message and a selfie with PM Modi. In a post on X, she wrote:

“Happy 75th birthday to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, determination, and ability to lead millions are truly inspiring. With friendship and respect, I wish him health and energy to continue guiding India toward a bright future and further enhancing our bilateral ties.”

Buon 75° compleanno al Primo Ministro indiano @narendramodi.

La sua forza, la sua determinazione e la sua capacità di guidare milioni di persone sono fonte di ispirazione.

Con amicizia e stima gli auguro salute ed energia per continuare a guidare l’India verso un futuro luminoso… pic.twitter.com/OqXr1GFlc0 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2025

Putin acknowledges Modi’s personal contribution to India-Russia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings through an official message published on the Kremlin website. He applauded Modi’s “enormous personal contribution” to the special strategic relationship between India and Russia.

“You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership between our countries, and developing mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors,” Putin stated. He also recognized Modi’s global stature and the respect he commands from his fellow citizens.

Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

Netanyahu highlights India-Israel friendship

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a personal birthday message, addressing Modi as “my good friend Narendra.” In a video message, he said:

“You’ve achieved so much for India, and together we’ve built a strong friendship between our countries. I look forward to meeting you again soon, so we can take our partnership even further. Happy birthday, my friend.”

Dalai Lama praises India’s pluralism, credits Modi for confidence on global stage

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama joined global leaders in congratulating PM Modi, emphasizing India’s role as a model of religious harmony and political stability. In a letter, he noted:

“India sets an example of harmony and stability for the world. I have witnessed the country’s development over the years, and I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength of the nation under your leadership. India’s success is also a contribution to global development.”

Describing himself as a “proud messenger of India,” the Dalai Lama expressed admiration for the country’s pluralistic values and democratic foundation.