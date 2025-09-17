Guwahati: American rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone is set to return to India this year with a one-night-only concert in Guwahati on December 8, 2025.

The performance, part of his Big Ass World Tour, will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Assam’s capital.

This will be Malone’s second visit to India, following his debut in Mumbai in 2022. The Grammy-nominated artist, celebrated for chart-topping hits like Rockstar (with 21 Savage), Congratulations, Circles, and Sunflower from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has recently expanded into country music.

His 2024 album F-1 Trillion topped global charts, while collaborations with artists including Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Ozzy Osbourne, and Dolly Parton have further cemented his global stardom.

The Guwahati concert is part of the Assam government’s newly launched Policy for Concert Tourism, aimed at positioning the state as a hub for international live entertainment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced the policy, stating that Assam is ready to host world-class events.

“Post Malone’s performance in Guwahati will mark a new chapter for Assam’s concert tourism policy, boosting both cultural engagement and economic opportunities. Cities like Guwahati, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh will emerge as key concert destinations in the years to come,” Sarma said.

The December 8 show is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation, in collaboration with the Government of Assam. Beyond India, Malone’s world tour will also headline international stages, including the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 and the MDLBeast Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh.

Tickets for the Guwahati concert will go live on September 20 at 12 noon.