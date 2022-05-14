DIBRUGARH: The Citizen Forum, Namrup on Friday sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention regarding setting up of 4th plant at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup.

Tileswar Borah, general secretary of Citizen Forum, Namrup said, “We have sent a memorandium to the President of India appealing him to intervene on the matter of setting up of BVFCL 4th unit. The government has been giving assurance for setting up of the 4th unit but till date nothing has happened.”

“…the only urea producing unit within the region has been facing certain serious problems and posing a great threat to the existence of the BVFCL, Namrup due to huge decortications of the plant and machineries used in the 3 old units. Now the production performance of Namrup unit is very low and adversely effecting economic position of the company,” stated the memorandum.

“Considering the overegging of plant and machineries, the department of fertilizer, Government of India had announced to set up a ‘Brown Field Project in the name of Namrup- 4 plant during the visit of the Union Minister of Fertilizer and chemicals during his visit to Namrup on 26-6-2006 which could create high hope and aspirations in the minds of the people of Assam.

“But we are very much sorry to note it that 16 years have already been passed, no final outcome emerged till now for setting up of the new plant yet. In this connection the government of India told in a report in 2011, that these old units could run only 4/5 years of time beyond it would be unviable and uneconomical,” it added.

“Now, as per the government indication it is starting to make huge losses and accumulated to Rs. 330 crore till 2020-2021 financial year as declared by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament. Presently, it is seen that there is no alternatives but to set up the long awaited Namrup- 4 plant under government nomination system at the earliest,” it stated.