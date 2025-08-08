Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) of Assam has announced that IndiGo will launch a new morning flight service from New Delhi to Silchar, with a stopover in Guwahati, starting September 20, 2025.

The Minister for Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai, stated that the new service was introduced as part of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s initiative to enhance travel options and improve connectivity for the people of Barak Valley.

In a post on his official X handle, Rai acknowledged the Chief Minister for addressing the travel needs of the Barak Valley community by facilitating the additional flight.

Rai wrote, “In a move to benefit the people of Barak Valley, a new morning flight service from New Delhi to Silchar, via Guwahati, will begin on September 20, 2025, under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” extending his thanks to IndiGo Airlines for their role in facilitating this new flight service.

The new flight is expected to provide significant relief for Barak Valley residents, especially given the ongoing difficulties with road and rail transportation in the region.

