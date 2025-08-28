Kolkata: Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League Final at Zurich on Friday (Indian Time).

The marquee event was won by German javelin superstar Julian Weber throwing 91.51m.

Chopra’s best was 85.01m in the event held at the Letzigrund Stadium.

Trinidad & Tobago’ss Keshorn Walcott came third with a throw of 84.95m.

In fact Chopra recorded three consecutive failed attempts.

It was not the kind of day that the dashing Haryanvi could have hoped for.

Chopra started off with 84.35m.

Weber was way ahead with a gigantic 91.37m.

Chopra was third after round 1.

Weber surpassed his previous throw with 91.51m.

And that probably was too much for the asking. Three invalid throws and Chopra was finding going really tough.

But he did manage to make a comeback in the sixth and final round with a throw of 85.01m.

But the damage had already been done by then.

Chopra had earlier said he was relieved to “finally break the 90-metre mark during the Doha Diamond League.”

However, he did confess that there was still a lot of work left to polish his technique.

“I was waiting a long time for 90 metres. I’m happy that this question will no longer be asked. Since I threw 88 metres in 2018, everyone has been asking me when I will throw 90 metres. It was always in my head,”” he was quoted.

“I really want to throw over 90 metres more consistently. It was early in the season. I am still trying to find the best technique. I am doing well in training, but I need to focus on it during competitions,” he said during a press meet before the Diamond League Final.