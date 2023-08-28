New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Tuesday by becoming India’s first-ever World Athletics Championship gold medalist in the men’s javelin throw event.

The 25-year-old from Haryana produced a best throw of 88.17 meters in his second attempt to top the field at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Chopra’s throw was a personal best and also the second-best throw in the history of the World Championships. He bettered the previous mark of 86.74 meters set by Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic in 1996.

Also Read: Assam’s Uma Chetry becomes first cricketer from state to make it to Indian Senior National Team

Chopra’s gold medal was the icing on the cake for a stellar season for the Indian javelin thrower. He had earlier won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games.

Two other Indians, Kishore Jena and DP Manu, also made the finals of the men’s javelin throw event.

Jena finished fifth with a throw of 84.77 meters, while Manu was sixth with a best throw of 84.14 meters.

Also Read: John Abraham to establish a football academy in Shillong

The World Athletics Championships gold was the one missing in Chopra’s golden set, and he did it in style. In fact, his second throw was hurled a few meters behind the foul line, and there was scope to add a few more.

Chopra’s victory is a major boost for Indian athletics and will inspire the next generation of athletes.