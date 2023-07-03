Guwahati: In a significant achievement for Assam cricket, Uma Chetry has become the first player from the state to be selected for the Indian senior national team.

The announcement came as she was named in the squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, where India will compete in both T20 and ODI matches.

The team will be led by the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur, and they are scheduled to play three T20s and an equal number of ODIs.

Also Read: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Guwahati deprived of main fixtures, only warm-up matches to be played

Hailing from Bokakhat in Assam, Uma Chetry is a talented wicket-keeper batter who has been making waves with her performances.

She recently featured in the India A team that emerged victorious in the Asia Emerging Cricket Tournament held in Hong Kong.

In the limited opportunities she got, Uma displayed her skills both with the bat and behind the stumps, playing a crucial role in the team’s success.

Having closely observed Uma’s progress, former Assam Ranji player and women’s team fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh described her as a “fearless cricketer.”

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Airport witnesses record footfall of 5 lakh passengers in June 2023

He also expressed confidence in Uma’s promising future in the sport, acknowledging her talent and determination.

While Assam has produced several cricketers who represented India in various age group tournaments or as part of the A teams, Uma Chetry’s selection marks a historic milestone.

Previous players like Rajesh Borah, Zaved Zaman, Gautam Dutta, Riyan Parag, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Mrigen Talukdar, and Palash Jyoti Das have come close but were unable to break through to the senior national team