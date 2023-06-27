GUWAHATI: The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam has been deprived of any of the main matches of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

None of the matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Only, a couple of warm-up matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in Guwahati, Assam.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

Earlier, the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam was shortlisted as a venue for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam was built in 2017 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.

It is the home ground for the Assam cricket team and the Northeast Frontier Railway cricket team.

Also read: Match schedule for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 announced, see full fixtures list here

It is believed that poor drainage system and several other reasons have deprived the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam of any of the main matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Besides poor drainage system, frequent appearances of snakes in the stadium during previous matches in the stadium were also noticed.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) had engaged an anti-snake non-governmental organization (NGO) to keep birds and snakes away from the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, a one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka was played on January 10 this year.

A snake was found loitering on the ground during the India versus South Africa T20 International match played at the stadium October 2022.

It may be mentioned here that a match between India and Sri Lanka, which was to be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam in January 2020 was abandoned following heavy rain.

Rain water seeped through the pitch cover creating a wet patch at the centre of the pitch.

The ground staff at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam used hair dryers, steam irons and vacuum cleaners to dry the pitch, but in vain.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to begin on October 5, will feature 48 matches across 46 days and will be hosted in 10 cities throughout India.

There 10 venues are: Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India was released on Tuesday (June 27).

The first match will be a repeat of the 2019 Final as England will lock horns with New Zealand.

The first match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.