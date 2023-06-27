GUWAHATI: The fixtures list for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India has been released.

10 cities in India will host the matches of the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year.

The ICC men’s cricket world cup will start on October 5.

The first match will be a repeat of the 2019 Final as England will lock horns with New Zealand.

The first march will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.