Guwahati: The recent sighting of the Ruddy Shelduck in the wetlands around Sualkuchi has attracted bird enthusiasts and sparked concerns about the ongoing degradation of Assam’s wetland ecosystems.

Birdwatchers and locals recognize the Ruddy Shelduck, or Brahminy duck, as a species deeply embedded in Assamese folklore and poetry. Today, its presence draws attention to the growing threats facing these vital habitats.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experts warn that if authorities and communities fail to act promptly, encroachment, pollution, and climate change will continue to degrade the wetlands that support these migratory birds.

“Wetlands serve as the lungs of the Brahmaputra valley,” said a senior environmentalist from Guwahati. “When we allow them to dry up or fill them with waste and settlements, migratory birds like the Ruddy Shelduck may stop visiting. That would affect both biodiversity and our cultural identity.”

On Monday, Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary drew attention to the bird’s arrival by sharing a post on X:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ruddy Shelduck in the wetlands of Sualkuchi! ?



Breeding in Central Asia, Mongolia & Tibet, these striking winter migrants travel thousands of kilometers to the Indian subcontinent.



Found across Europe to East Asia, they seek rivers, lakes & floodplains like Assam’s wetlands… pic.twitter.com/iFoQMAUEDU — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) August 18, 2025

Ornithologists emphasize that although the IUCN lists the Ruddy Shelduck as a species of Least Concern, its dependence on healthy wetlands makes it vulnerable to local environmental disruptions.

“The species may not face a global threat, but in Assam, wetland reclamation, brick kilns on floodplains, and unregulated waste disposal directly threaten its survival,” said a researcher.

Assam once supported over 3,000 wetlands, and government surveys identified nearly 379 in Nagaon district alone. However, people have drained many of these wetlands for agriculture, developed them for real estate, or polluted them with sewage and pesticides. Local residents also report falling fish populations as more beels dry up.

“Our fathers fished in deep beels, but now we see many either silted or occupied,” said a fisherman from Morigaon.

“We feel joy when we see these birds,” said a bird guide from Sualkuchi. “But their arrival also reminds us that if we fail to protect our wetlands, the birds might avoid Assam in the future.”

Experts urge both the government and local communities to work together on conservation. They recommend installing solar fencing to reduce human–wildlife conflict, restoring degraded wetlands, and enforcing regulations to prevent encroachment.

“Protecting wetlands doesn’t just help birds—it also ensures water security, supports fisheries, and reduces the risk of flooding for nearby communities,” said an official from the Assam Forest Department.

As more Ruddy Shelducks and other migratory birds return in the coming months, conservationists hope that the government will follow through on its promises and keep Assam an important stop on global migratory bird routes.