Guwahati: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, Assam experienced a significant surge in passenger traffic during June 2023.

The airport proudly recorded a record footfall of nearly 5 Lakhs passengers, signalling a remarkable rebound from the corresponding period last year.

Amidst the steady recovery in air travel, Guwahati Airport witnessed a single-day peak of 17,513 passengers, including international travellers, in June, reaffirming its position as a vital transport hub for both domestic and international destinations.

Additionally, the airport registered a total of 129 ATM movements, underscoring its efficiency in handling air traffic.

The remarkable growth in passenger movement, which marked a 15% increase compared to June 2022, has instilled optimism among airport authorities.

Out of the total footfall, approximately 295,000 were departing passengers, while the remaining comprised arriving travellers. This surge in traffic reflects the revived interest in air travel after the challenging period imposed by the pandemic.

Among the top domestic destinations from Guwahati Airport were Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, showcasing the airport’s connectivity across the country.

Furthermore, the airport served as a gateway to international travel, offering flights to Singapore and Paro.

In terms of flight operations, Guwahati Airport witnessed around 4,000 movements in June 2023, surpassing the figures of June 2022.

This increased activity further solidifies the resurgence of air travel in the region.