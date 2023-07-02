Guwahati: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Sonapur area of Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the prime accused of the incident has been identified as Bablu Tumung.

The accused had allegedly raped and murdered the victim before disposing of her body in the Digaru River.

The victim was reported missing on June 28 and on Friday, it was found that she has been murdered.

Investigating the incident, the police traced the accused Bablu Tumung.

It was reported that he had taken the girl for a ride but he then raped her and murdered her on reaching the Sonapur area.

The police said an investigation has been initiated.

The allegations of both the rape and the murder are being investigated.

Locals in the area protested against the incident in front of the Sonapur Police Station on Sunday.

The locals demanded strict actions against Babul Tumung.

Tumung was arrested on Saturday night based on the investigation.

Some of the locals have also demanded the police ensure that Tumung does not get bail.