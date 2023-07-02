Guwahati: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday over his comments on the situation in Manipur.

Chidambaram suggested that it would be better for Sarma to refrain from interfering in Manipur’s conflict and stay away.

The former home minister further said that it would help if Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned as the CM and President’s Rule was imposed in the northeastern state for a few months.

Asam CM Sarma had stated on Saturday that the situation in neighbouring Manipur would see improvements within 7 to 10 days, thanks to the joint efforts of the state and central governments working discreetly to restore peace.

He slammed Congress, claiming that they were expressing concern when relative peace had already been achieved in the northeastern state.

The ongoing clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur have resulted in over 150 fatalities since May 3, due to ethnic violence.

Chidambaram wrote on Twitter, stating, "The Chief Minister of Assam has promised that peace will be restored in Manipur within a week. It would be helpful if he refrains from interfering in Manipur's conflict and stays away."

It will also help if Mr Biren Singh resigned as CM and President's Rule was imposed for a few months. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 2, 2023

Chidambaram further suggested, “It would also be beneficial if Mr. Biren Singh resigns as Chief Minister and President’s Rule is imposed for a few months.”

During an event in Dibrugarh, Sarma, who serves as the convenor of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), spoke to reporters on Saturday, stating, “The situation in Manipur is progressively improving. I believe that in the next one to ten days, we will witness further improvement.”

Sarma claimed that significant progress had been made in Manipur over the past month.